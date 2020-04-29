The following is a March water/sewer report turned in on April 14 to City Manager Andres Garza, who then provided it to the Wharton City Council. This is public information:
SEWER TREATED
Plant # 1 (South East Avenue) 0.602 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 1.5 MGD
Plant # 2 (US Highway 59) 0.274 Million Gallons per Day, Capacity 0.5 MGD
DRINKING WATER PUMPED
Well # 1 (Alabama Road) 11.957 Million Gallons
Well # 2 (Cloud Street) 6.590 Million Gallons
Well # 3 (Alabama Road) 7.602 Million Gallons
Well # 4 (Valhalla Street) 10.849 Million Gallons
Re-Read & Check for Leak 0
Miscellaneous 5
Turn off for no deposit 0
OCC Chg-Read & Leave on 15
Turn off service 16
Turn on service 19
Reconnection 4
Check sewer backup 17
Water leak 0
Locate Lines 2
Meter Maintenance 2
Turn off for repairs 9
Check for leak at meter 3
New Meter 13
Take off vacation 2
Put on vacation 3 Water/sewer taps 0
Pull Meter 0
Get reading - current billing 5
Check for water pressure 1
Public Work Service Requests 5
Meter Information 1
Read Check after Billing 0
GRAND TOTAL 122
