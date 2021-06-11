Secondary summer school for students in Wharton Junior High School and Wharton High School will resume Monday, according to the Wharton Independent School District.
Educational instruction was halted midweek when a pipe burst near the new Agriculture Project Center on the campus of WHS Wednesday, according to Wharton ISD.
In a press release the same day, WISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin said the City of Wharton shut off the water, forcing cancellation of classes the rest of the week.
Dr. O’Guin said due to lack of water to restrooms and available drinking water for students and staff, which he said created a safety and sanitary concern, school was suspended.
The elementary school campuses were not impacted.
Students were transferred home by bus.
