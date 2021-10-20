Two members from Wharton Dobson location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (B&GCGH) last week had a special experience with the Houston Astros before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Mia Herrera and Aaron Gaona had the opportunity to meet, speak, and get the autographs of Astros All-Stars Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve.
The youth, who were accompanied by Wharton Dobson Membership Coordinator Brenna Garza, made their way down the field a few hours before the playoff game against the Boston Red Sox.
“We knew we were going to be able to walk on the field, but because of certain regulations with COVID-19 it was not planned that we would meet anyone,” Garza said. “After a while of Mia and Aaron waving to the Astros, Mr. Correa came up to them first, talked to them, asked them about baseball, and gave them autographs; shortly after Mr. Altuve walked up and did the same. They were literally glowing."
Altuve signed Herrera’s B&GCGH T-shirt.
“I can’t believe it, I am never going to wash this shirt again,” she said. “I am going to have to get another Boys and Girls Club shirt.”
Altuve gave Gaona a keepsake he won’t soon forget.
“I am shaking; look at my hand,” Gaona said. “Altuve is literally my favorite player and he gave me his gloves. I am never going to get rid of these.”
Unfortunately for all Astros fans, the team lost Saturday, 9-5, and then fell once more Monday to the Red Sox, 12-3, on the road. At press time, Boston leads the best-of-seven ALCS series 2-1, with Game 4 Tuesday night.
“There were happy tears shed, hands shaking, huge smiles, tons of pictures, and Aaron even had to call his mom,” Garza said. “Afterwards we had lunch in the Minute Maid suite and eventually walked down to our seats to enjoy the rest of the game. The Astros didn’t win, but you could not steal any of Mia or Aaron’s joy Saturday.”
Mari Bosker, B&GCGH director of Board Governance and Communications, said this unique experience was made possible through a partnership with Major League Baseball, loanDepot and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
