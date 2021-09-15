The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) reported Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. there was no major damage to report.
Many calls last night were about arcing wires causing minor pole fires. CR 125 was closed with a tree down around 8 p.m. and cleared by Wharton County Precinct 1.
There were multiple power outages reported, per CenterPoint and AEP in Wharton County. The power outages were ongoing as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
“The highest wind gusts reported at Wharton County Regional Airport were 46 mph at 8:15 p.m. Monday and 2:35 a.m. Tuesday,” Wharton County OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
Around 8 p.m. Monday law enforcement and fire departments were making “lots of calls” on arcing wires and downed limbs and trees in addition to their regular calls.
OEM urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
“Stay home and don't become a part of the problem. There is a lot of debris blowing around causing problems,” the OEM reported.
The OEM reported the Nicholas track had again shifted more to the east for both the forecasted winds and rainfall.
As a result of the change in tracking, the western half of Wharton County was reported to be out of tropical storm force winds (39-plus mph) by 7 a.m. It was also reported that the eastern half could be out of tropical storm force winds by 10 a.m. Any additional shift in the track to the east would speed this up, the OEM reported when Nicholas was still a tropical storm at 7 p.m.
Rainfall, as a result, over the next 36 hours would total no more than 2-4 inches, the OEM said.
El Campo Police Department reported at 6 p.m. Monday that winds were starting to pick up and urged residents to stay off the roads.
Nicholas came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane near the eastern part of the Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, packing 75 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service. Hours after landfall, it was downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.