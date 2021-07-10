Hundreds of research studies show that when parents get involved, children do better in school. Wharton ISD would like to share information found in three studies on the impact of parental involvement. Researchers have been studying the effects parent attitudes and actions have on their children’s academic success for more than 30 years. The results have been consistent. Anne Henderson and Nancy Berla summed it up in their book A New Generation of Evidence: The Family is Critical to Student Achievement, which reviewed the existing research: “When parents are involved in their children’s education at home, they do better in school. And when parents are involved in school, children go farther in school and the schools they go to are better.”
Research shows that when parents are involved in their children’s education, the children are more likely to earn better grades, score higher on tests, pass their classes, attend school regularly, have better social skills, show improved behaviors, be more positive in their attitude toward school, complete homework assignments and graduate and continue their education. Parents can serve many roles in their children’s educational process such as being advocates for their children, volunteering, fundraisers and they have the opportunity to serve in decision making for their child’s school. When parents get involved early in their children’s education, the results are more pronounced and long-lasting. However, studies have indicated that parent involvement has a positive effect at all grade levels: elementary, middle and high school.
Another study found that in school where teachers reported high levels of outreach to parents, test scores grew at a rate 40 percent higher than in schools that reported low levels of outreach to parents. A three-year study of 12,000 high school students concluded that “When parents come to school regularly, it reinforces the view in the child’s mind that school and home are connected and that school is an integral part of the whole family’s life.”
A two-year study of home and school influences on literacy achievement among children from low-income families found that the single variable most positively connected to all literacy skills was formal involvement in parent-school activities such as PTA participation, attending school activities, and serving as a volunteer.
It is because of these statistics and studies that Wharton ISD is implementing the new initiative that the Parent Teacher Association will be at all of our campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. We value the importance of our parents being involved and we are asking each parent to join the PTA at your child’s campus and be involved as much as possible. To join your campus PTA, please reach out to your child’s campus to learn more about joining or possibly even becoming an officer. Wharton ISD is looking forward to gaining relationships with our parents and community and watching the success of our children rise to a whole new level.
