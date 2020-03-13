The City of Wharton issued a press release on Thursday, March 12 that officials continue to monitor closely the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease it causes, named “coronavirus disease 2019” (COVID-19).
“At this time, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community, but the city is taking proactive steps to monitor and address the situation,” it said in the press release. “First and foremost, we want to maintain a safe community and encourage practices protecting the health of citizens and our employees. We also want to ensure the continuity of business operations for the city during what the World Health Organization has declared to be a pandemic.”
In the press release, the city asked all citizens to cooperate in taking steps to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases and to do the following: stay home when you are sick; wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds; cover your mouth with tissues whenever you cough or sneeze, and discard used tissues in the trash; avoid people who are sick with respiratory symptoms; disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
“The City of Wharton will continue to monitor the situation for the safety of all citizens and wants to remind residents to sign up today for the emergency alert system to keep you better informed of emergency situations, city-related issues and notifications,” the press release said.
The signup for the system can be found on the City of Wharton website at www.cityofwharton.com by clicking the Sign Up For Smart911 button.
The press release comes days after the Wharton City Council heard from its Medical Director, Dr. Jeffery Gubbels, during a regular meeting this month.
