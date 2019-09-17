The Wharton Police Department reported this past weekend that a second suspect who law enforcement officials believe was involved in a Wharton bank robbery was arrested.
According to the WPD Facebook page, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 14, an FBI SWAT team, along with the Houston Police Department, in collaboration with the Wharton PD, “successfully executed an arrest warrant on Tony Wayne Mitchell, who was wanted on an aggravated robbery offense for his alleged participation in a Louise State Bank robbery on Thursday, Sept. 12.”
Wharton PD’s Facebook page said the arrest occurred at a hotel in Houston near US 59 and Hillcroft Avenue in Southwest Houston. Mitchell was taken into custody without incident.
The investigation is ongoing, Wharton PD said.
Mitchell met a different kind of end to the manhunt unlike another suspect.
A few hours after the Wharton robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12, LeEdward Demon Hopkins reportedly died when he was involved in a crash following a high-speed pursuit with another law enforcement agency in East Texas.
The following day, the Lufkin Police Department reported that Hopkins had been involved in a fatal accident hours after he had been in Wharton.
Lufkin police said on or about 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle Hopkins was driving while on Loop 287. When he failed to stop, he led several officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Video of the crash and the suspect’s death has been on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page.
Lufkin police reported the following on its Facebook page: “Around 7 p.m., DPS received information that Hopkins was in the Lufkin area, headed north on Loop 287 in a black Dodge Challenger R/T. A Lufkin police officer located the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Old Moffett Road around 7:10 p.m. He then initiated a traffic stop, but Hopkins refused to pull over.”
Wharton PD said Hopkins, 43, and Mitchell, 42, both of Houston, were involved in an aggravated robbery of First State Bank of Louise, located at 505 East Boling Highway at 11:27 a.m.
Wharton ISD released a letter to parents of students about a “lockout” that had been issued as a result of the incident.
