Social distancing, in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19, has some families feeling cooped up within their homes.
A social media post shared through the East Bernard Chamber of Commerce by Rachael Brumbelow with Mid Coast Propane, sparked a community-wide teddy bear hunt that started on Monday, March 23 in the city of East Bernard.
“Mid Coast Propane is starting a BEAR HUNT here in East Bernard,” shared Brumbelow. “During this wild time of social distancing the kiddos in our area are going crazy! We are asking you to help with their boredom. Please print out (an outline of) a bear or put a teddy bear in your window so when families go on a walk or drive the kids can go on a bear hunt.”
The children’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” sparked the idea and communities around the nation have utilized this project for many years as a way to get stir-crazy children and parents out for a drive or walk to count all the bears or stuffed animals spotted within their neighborhood.
Stuffed teddy bears or pictures of teddy bears can be drawn, printed and decorated, then hung on the front door or placed in a window that faces the street to allow participants to tally up all the bears spotted on their “hunt.”
This idea has produced much community participation in East Bernard, as one family’s daily count totaled over 50 bears spotted.
Whartonians have heard of the community-wide bear hunt and wish to invite families living within the area or immediately surrounding area to join in.
April Roberson, of Wharton, shared the invitation.
“Let’s do something fun together! Place a teddy bear in your front yard or window for the kids to hunt for,” Roberson said. “An extension activity for kids is to map out the neighborhood where the hunt will take place.”
Once the child spots a teddy bear, the children can mark bear sightings on that map and total the number of sightings once the hunt comes to an end.
Businesses are also encouraged to participate and some have already commented “I’m in.” Those currently “in” on the hunt are the Wharton Civic Center and Wharton Economic Development Corporation office.
The Wharton Journal-Spectator will join in as well and would like to encourage participants to photograph themselves and/or families hunting for bears and submit those photos for considered publication by messaging the news organization through its Facebook www.facebook.com/journalspectator, or emailing jhartman@journal-spectator.com.
The hunt will begin in Wharton on Monday, March 30 and will be a drive-by or walk-by hunt.
The Journal-Spectator encourages the practice of social distancing and avoiding touching any bears spotted. If you participate, you’re asked to #WeCanBearIt
The Journal-Spectator has provided a teddy bear cut out on page 3 of today’s edition for anyone interested in participating.
