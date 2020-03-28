The relationship between the City of Wharton and Colorado Valley Transit (CVT) will continue for at least another 10 years after elected officials here unanimously approved to extend a lease agreement earlier this month.
The decision made during a regular meeting of the Wharton City Council showed that the agreement ended March 10. Both entities agreed on a 10-year lease to the property located at 210 North Cloud Street in Wharton.
City Manager Andres Garza received a letter from CVT Executive Director Claudia Wicks to have the lease extended a few days before the meeting.
According to the agreement, the base rent is $1 yearly and the lease will expire March 10, 2030.
A resolution shows that Colorado Valley Transit will make improvements to the maintenance facility located on the Cloud Street property and has applied for funding through the Texas Department of Transportation.
COVID-19 affects operations
Effective Monday, March 23, CVT will operate on a limited basis for approximately the next 15 working days to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Due to travel restrictions and the overall wellbeing of staff CVT will provide dialysis only transportation Monday, Wednesday and Friday and return to full operations April 13, 2020 (tentatively).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.