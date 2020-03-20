Special to the Journal-Spectator
Chad Odom, who is the executive director of the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, emailed the Journal-Spectator the following information about being residents being eligible for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
He said, "We are now listed on the SBA.gov/disaster website for the EIDL program." Look for Wharton County.
