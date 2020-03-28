The following is water/sewer report provided by Customer Service Clerk Selena Rios to City Manager Andres Garza and the Wharton City Council for January 2020:

SEWER TREATED 

Plant # 1 (S. East Ave.) 0.660 Million Gallons per Day Capacity 1.5 MGD 

Plant # 2 (Highway 59) 0.213 Million Gallons per Day Capacity 0.5 MGD 

DRINKING WATER PUMPED 

Well # 1 (Alabama Road) 9.312 Million Gallons 

Well # 2 (Cloud Street) 5.645 Million Gallons 

Well # 3 (Alabama Road) 9.480 Million Gallons 

Well # 4 (Valhalla Street) 9.840 Million Gallons 

Re-Read & Check for Leak 12 

Miscellaneous 3 

Turn off for no deposit 0 OCC 

Chg-Read and Leave on 18 

Turn off service 21 

Turn on service 20 

Reconnection 51 

Check sewer backup 19 

Water leak 3 

Locate Lines 2 

Meter Maintenance 12 

Turn off for repairs 3 

Check for leak at meter 7 

New Meter 5 

Take off vacation 0 

Put on vacation 4 

Water/sewer taps 0 

Pull Meter 0 

Get reading - curr billing 0

Check for water pressure 0 

Public Work Service Requests 11 

Meter Information 2 

Read Check after Billing 0 

GRAND TOTALS 193 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.