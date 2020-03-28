The following is water/sewer report provided by Customer Service Clerk Selena Rios to City Manager Andres Garza and the Wharton City Council for January 2020:
SEWER TREATED
Plant # 1 (S. East Ave.) 0.660 Million Gallons per Day Capacity 1.5 MGD
Plant # 2 (Highway 59) 0.213 Million Gallons per Day Capacity 0.5 MGD
DRINKING WATER PUMPED
Well # 1 (Alabama Road) 9.312 Million Gallons
Well # 2 (Cloud Street) 5.645 Million Gallons
Well # 3 (Alabama Road) 9.480 Million Gallons
Well # 4 (Valhalla Street) 9.840 Million Gallons
Re-Read & Check for Leak 12
Miscellaneous 3
Turn off for no deposit 0 OCC
Chg-Read and Leave on 18
Turn off service 21
Turn on service 20
Reconnection 51
Check sewer backup 19
Water leak 3
Locate Lines 2
Meter Maintenance 12
Turn off for repairs 3
Check for leak at meter 7
New Meter 5
Take off vacation 0
Put on vacation 4
Water/sewer taps 0
Pull Meter 0
Get reading - curr billing 0
Check for water pressure 0
Public Work Service Requests 11
Meter Information 2
Read Check after Billing 0
GRAND TOTALS 193
