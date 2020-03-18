In signing a disaster declaration alongside mayors from El Campo and East Bernard, including Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath, Wharton Mayor Tim Barker is given authority, if it becomes necessary, to ban community gatherings of people according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC)’s guidelines.
It requires individuals, groups of individuals, or property to undergo measures that prevent or control the spread of disease. In this case it is coronavirus or COVID-19.
“The first priority of the city is to maintain a safe community and protect the health of citizens and employees,” a press release from the City of Wharton, said. “The City of Wharton has cancelled or postponed all events scheduled to be held at the Wharton Civic Center where a large number of attendees was expected.”
In the press release, it said the following:
As requested previously, we ask all citizens to cooperate in taking steps to reduce the transmission of communicable diseases and to do the following:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Wash your hands frequently with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cover your mouth with tissues whenever you cough or sneeze, and discard used tissues in the trash.
• Avoid people who are sick with respiratory symptoms.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
City officials said they would continue to monitor the situation for the safety of all citizens and wanted to remind residents to sign up for the emergency alert system to keep residents better informed of emergency situations, city-related issues and notifications.
The signup for the system can be found on the City of Wharton website at www.cityofwharton.com by clicking the Sign Up For Smart911 button. Please stay informed by tuning into local radio or local television stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.