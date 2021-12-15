Former Nicaraguan refugee sees similarities in America

Liliana Johse has been a fixture in Wharton County for many years, but the situations that brought her here are things movies are made from.
In 1979, Johse and her husband at that time, Stan Threlfall, left her native country of Nicaragua for the United States because of political unrest. (Threlfall died after many years in the United States and Johse eventually remarried and became the bride of JB Johse.) Some of Johse’s peers in high school and college freely joined the Sandinista (Communist/Socialist) government. Others didn’t fare so well.
“The Sandinistas were kidnaping the young ones and taking them to the mountains in the north to train them and use them as targets against the army which was well armed and well trained,” Johse said. “Many we knew were killed in the fights. Our son was only 17 and was a target. They were after the kids who had been born in the U.S.” (Her son was one of those.)
The parents chose to send Max to relatives in Honduras. He never returned to his homeland of Nicaragua, the land he loved and where he was raised.
“My husband told me that everything going on smelled like communism,” said Johse. “He packed my car with personal items and we drove to the U.S.”
Texas was their final destination. She stayed at home with her daughter Brigitte and her mother who had become a widow. Johse’s husband loved Texas because that was where he had sprayed cotton and rice years before and that was where he wanted to settle because he was a pilot.
She sees many similarities in Nicaragua then and what is going on in America now. One of the things that concerns her is the strong effort to change history. Some of the names of towns have been changed by the government, but in addition to towns, they have changed the names of streets and schools, and even the name of the international airport. When Johse went back to visit a few years ago, things had changed so much she couldn’t even recognize the places she wanted to go to. She said there is a tremendous amount of censorship so the press is unable to operate freely.
“There is another kind of attack. The media tortures people’s minds. They make the people believe that all of it is true,” said Johse. “Things now are very similar to what we experienced back then. There was press suppression, except here the press is playing their game. Lots of fake news but people know the truth and it will give the government lots of work to convince the people who know what freedom is. They will not give it up. Too many heroes have given their lives and made innumerable sacrifices for them to give up this blessed country.”
After all she has been through, she said she firmly believes that faith in God will carry his people through.
