Two summer events are being planned this summer, including the Just Do It Now and Restoration City Crawfish Boil fundraiser, and a Wharton Downtown Business Association event every third Thursday.
For organizers to move forward, the Wharton City Council will meet Monday for a 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall to discuss and consider action.
The fundraiser requires closure of various downtown streets. Leaders from the Wharton Farmers Market are also requesting additional use of Guffey Park to extend it to July.
One of outgoing City Manager Andres Garza Jr’s last moves will be the council authorizing him to purchase an automatic tank gauge equipment for the Public Works Department, and the purchase of electronic equipment.
Garza’s final day as city manager after 27 years is Monday. Joseph Pace begins the following day.
Among the items the city council will discuss and consider are as follows:
• awarding a contract for acquisition services for the CDBG-DR Hurricane Buyout Project;
• removal of trees in a city alleyway;
• variance at 202 North Houston Street.
