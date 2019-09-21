Much was made of a firewall that spared the news office of the Wharton Journal-Spectator from being burned to ashes following a fire that reportedly started at the Law Office of Ken Lipscombe late night on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
According to insurance information about the building that houses both the WJ-S and the East Bernard Express, the news office was built in 1930. For this building to be constructed in 1930, there had to be a process that contractors had to abide by with the City of Wharton.
Staff found Wharton Spectator articles from 1929 and 1930 and the information that was published showed there was emphasis placed to construct sound buildings in the square. The articles from eight decades ago never described to what is today known as Monterey Square as “downtown.”
Unfortunately, articles on the actual construction of where the news office is located, the 100 block of Burleson, were not located. There were, however, articles that linked this building with the past.
Laying the first brick
A March 29, 1929 Wharton Spectator article had a headline that read “Construction work is begun on brick for Otto Matthys.”
The article read that a new brick building was being erected on the south side of the square, and “it should not be many days now before the walls of the two-story structure begin to rise.”
Steel beams to support the second story are set and brick work has begun.
“The beginning of a building program on the south side of the square will have a great effect in the future growth of Wharton and we believe once a new building is finished to grace what can be made one of the prettiest blocks in town, others will follow until business will be as brisk on Burleson Street as it is on Milam,” the Spectator article read.
A month later on April 5, the Wharton Spectator reported that the two-story brick being built on the south side of the square by Matthys is “growing by leaps and bounds, it appears, and this place will be ready for occupancy shortly.”
It added: “When the construction has been completed, Rugeley will have two more nice offices to offer business men of the city.”
At the same time progress was occurring on this side of the square, on the other side an established Harris Building on Milam Street was being filled by an important member of the community.
“The fact that Wharton is growing quite rapidly now merits the Chamber of Commerce maintaining an office in the city for its secretary.”
The April 19, 1929 issue explained that the chamber’s secretary, who was identified as Harry C. Copenhaver, was to be “complimented on securing the very logical location he has chosen.”
The new offices were to be located at the “head of the stairs.”
According to the article, Copenhaver was a stakeholder in the city as he was secretary of the Wharton Lions Club and the “man who keeps records on the Wharton Building and Loan Association.”
It was said that Copenhaver maintained an office at the Peoples Cotton Oil Co., but had done a great deal of work at home, and by changing offices, he had a “central point at which one may find him.”
Wood material’s ‘psychological effect’
Although no elected official or city staff members were mentioned in a June 21, 1929 article, the city was looking to the future when it began changing the way buildings were being constructed around the Wharton County Courthouse.
The headline in the article read: “Wooden building at Burleson and Fulton being razed this week.”
Workmen were busy that week tearing away an “old wooden building” which had stood at the corner of Fulton and Burleson streets for many years. By week’s end the corner lot would be “practically cleared.”
The article concluded with the following, which explained a substantial change in thinking at Wharton city hall.
“The clearing away of this old wooden structure, plans for which were announced in the Spectator several weeks ago, helps materially in the development of the square, as the precedent set in tearing away the old wooden building will inevitably have a psychological effect on owners of other frame structures facing the court house; and these other buildings will eventually bow to the program of the city, be torn away and sooner or later be replaced by substantial brick structures.”
A month later on July 29, 1929, Wharton Mayor Armstrong said that no fair price was offered for the old wooden building. The lumber was considered more valuable to the city than the best price that was offered and the material would be used to erect a warehouse on another piece of city property.
“According to the plans which have been divulged, some time in the future the city hopes to feel financially able to erect a city hall and fire station, and when this time arrives, the structure will be built where the old frame building has stood,” the article read.
Today, the wording in some of these articles would probably lent itself to being placed as an op-ed piece, but in the late 1920s, the Spectator didn’t approach the matter this way, as all these articles were published on the front page above the fold.
“… There remains only a very few of the unsightly old buildings on the square.
“Possibly the precedent set by Messrs Burger and Robinson and the city dads will have some influence on the owners of the other old frame buildings which now face the square, and which may be removed some time in the near future. We hope so.”
Building permits requirements
The City of Wharton, through an ordinance passed by the City Council, would require building permits for all buildings. This information was published in the Sept. 13, 1929 edition of the Wharton Spectator.
“Application for new buildings within limits will have to be filled with city dads; valuations must be given also,” the story explained.
It added: “To the mind of the Spectator this step on the part of the city dads is one which prove of material benefit and will cause but little inconvenience to anyone. Most of the cities of the state have a similar law in effect at this time, and it has proven of great help, not only in keeping undesirable places out of the city, but in assisting the tax assessor in making his assessments. It also proves a valuable record in ascertaining when the building was constructed and by whom it was built.”
Before month’s end, the Spectator reported on Sept. 27, 1929 that the Hamilton family, who were photographers, had been operating a branch studio for several months here, and would be leasing the Terry Building, next door to the Plaza Hotel. Carpenters and decorators had been working that week to get the building completed for their opening.
The Plaza Hotel is now the Plaza Theatre, which is on the west side of the square. It is located on South Houston Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.