Do you want to hear God laugh loudly? Well, just try making your own plans. We all worked hard to have a safe Thanksgiving. My theory has always been that big families should be together at Thanksgiving, and then as the children grow up and start their own families, that should be their time to start family traditions at Christmas.
Our usual plan every year is to set up the table in the dining room, get out a favorite holiday tablecloth and begin decorating for our time together. I’m sure you do the same. This year we were trying to do the same ... set the table, bring out the China, the silver and the crystal because for years, Thanksgiving has always been our family get-to-gather.
But this year, COVID-19 raised its ugly head. What could we do? My grandson, Nathan, and his family were coming from Wichita Falls. Should they come? The decision was left to them. The next call was from Nathan, and he said, “Yes we’re coming, and will wear masks inside and out. We have reservations at the Holiday Inn Express, and excited to be here.”
My daughter, Tessi, was already here. It was finally time for us to do the planning to keep everyone safe. The day before Thanksgiving, we made those safety plans. The dining room table would mean we would be sitting too close to one another. So, the patio became the better option. And all of a sudden, the China became plastic plates, the crystal became plastic cups as did the silver, and the linen napkins turned into paper.
Tuesday morning, Tessi had the patio decorated beautifully for our lunch. She and Nathan had placed the chairs and tables so that we could make distancing work for all of us. Everything was going as planned. Plates were filled in the kitchen and as everyone headed to the patio, Nathan suddenly said, “Wait! There’s a yellow jacket.”
With a spray can in hand, he sprayed toward the ceiling fan where the yellow jacket was flying. Within seconds, an even larger swarm of yellow jackets came buzzing towards us. They had made their cozy nest on the fan above the patio table! Nathan estimated he sprayed at least 40 yellow jackets who were waiting to have us as their Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone turned around, went back inside and found a place to sit, hopefully 10 feet apart.
Those were our plans, and God surely chuckled with His changes in them. It was a great Thanksgiving in spite of the fact there was not much hugging and kissing as usual. Chances are your Thanksgiving was different as well, but hopefully not as scary.
I received a call from my good friends, Larry and Susy Jackson, who are usually sitting at the table with us. He said this year their Thanksgiving consisted of a staring match across this table from each another. We sure missed our friends.
What a Parade!
Jeff Rainer’s office has always been across from the Chamber, and two-plus decades ago he volunteered (or maybe it was more of a gentle push) to be chairman of the parade. He grabbed Logan Giese and from then on, I never had to worry about the success of our parade.
But this year, I was seeing all sorts of photos and texts from Logan who was on vacation out West. Would he be back in time for the parade? Could we have a Christmas parade without Logan? Once again, the duet did a remarkable job putting all of the pieces together, and the annual, Tuesday evening before Thanksgiving, Christmas Parade was a great success. This was the 40th year for the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, and many thanks to all who participated this year. We can be thankful knowing that COVID-19 did not take away all of our laughter and joys during the holidays, thanks to everyone’s hard work and loving spirit.
Billie Jones is a longtime resident who writes a weekly column on items of interest in this community. She can be reached at bhjones6@sbcglobal.net
