Wharton County’s hospitalization rate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reached the threshold of 15 percent that once mandated business restrictions but that is no more, Judge Phillip Spenrath said Monday when provided the data by the Office of Emergency Management.
Wharton County belongs to Trauma Service Area (TSA) “Q” which is made up of nine counties, including Harris, Fort Bend, and Matagorda. One month ago, the hospitalization rate was 3.53 percent, according to the OEM.
“When you see the (hospitalization) numbers, they are rising,” Spenrath said during a Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting. “When the restaurant (capacity) was reduced and the bars were closed, it was when the hospitalization rate was at 15 percent last time.”
The last time it was more than 15 percent was February.
OEM Deputy Coordinator Debbie Cenko, who provides this data, asked if Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-38 precludes any businesses from being affected.
The executive order, which took effect July 29, reads: “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”
Businesses have the option of enforcing face masks for their customers because restaurant and bars operate out of their building, Spenrath said.
When proof of vaccinations through ID cards was brought up by Cenko, Spenrath said it could backfire on a business.
“The government can’t require a resident to show proof of being vaccinated,” Spenrath said.
Commissioners Court last had COVID-19 related situation updates during its June 14 meeting just as COVID-19 cases were falling in Wharton County.
But Cenko said there has been a surge in cases amid the Delta variant which is the reason the OEM, through its Facebook page and emails to news outlets, has increased its reports.
Other COVID-19 data she provided included 174 active cases, whereas there were three last month. There has been an increase of 275 cases the past month and there have been four fatalities.
“The hospitalization rate is the one (factor) we are keying in on and looking at the ICU beds that are available,” Cenko said. “There were 46 ICU beds available as of (Sunday).”
TSA “Q” has 6.7 million people, according to the OEM. Other TSA counties are Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Walker, and Waller.
There have been at least 15 million people in Texas who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This translates to 64 percent of the eligible population who are 12 years and older. Wharton County is at 53 percent, Cenko said.
Residents who are 65 years and older account for 75 percent being vaccinated across the state. The county stands at 70 percent, Cenko added.
Pfizer is available for those 12 years and older, and Moderna for those 18 and older.
If you need more information, call the OEM at 979-532-1123 or message officials on Facebook.
