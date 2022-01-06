Texas Master Naturalist: Coastal Prairie Chapter is enrolling for the spring 2022 training class starting Jan. 10 with classed beginning Feb 22.
For more information, visit https://txmn.org/coastal/become-a-texas-master-naturalist/ or contact Shannon Westveer at shannon@coastalprairie.org.
