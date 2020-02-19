As parents, or members of the community not walking down the hallways of our campuses on a daily basis, you may not be aware of the great things that are happening in our classrooms right here in Wharton ISD! There are so many astounding lessons that our students are engaged in each and every day.
A student’s education all begins with their walking through the doors at Sivells Elementary School. Their educational growth progresses in the classrooms from campus to campus, as well as through programs and clubs that are challenging and preparing students for life; military, college and/or a career.
Ms. Miller, a second grade math teacher at Sivells Elementary, has been introducing bar and picture graphs to her students. She checks in daily with each student for understanding of the lesson being taught. Her students utilize small group instruction in a student centered environment. At Ms. Miller’s small group table, students create their own picture graph using gummy bears.
One student says, “Gummy bears, I love gummy bears, this is so much fun!”
Students learn best by relating to what they know and love. Ms. Miller says, “I love giving my friends something to be excited about and look forward to when learning math. What better way to do that, than to let them use gummy bears to learn how to collect data about the colors or flavors in the bag, and then creating a graph that they can interpret and draw conclusions from.”
At Wharton Junior High School, S.T.E.M and Yearbook teacher Ms. Hancock has a great relationship with her students. “My students come into my classroom excited to learn,” says Ms. Hancock. Her students are asked to think for themselves, which brings out their imaginations in the form of ideas and questions.
She goes on to say that her students watched an engineering design documentary on bridges. They said they had never thought about how a bridge was made, and what would happen if the engineering of it failed.
They are currently working on building their own bridges in her classroom in teams. She says, “They must work in teams which are randomly selected by me. I work not to group them with their friends. This prepares them for the future to work with different people who bring varied skill sets and abilities.” STEM is learning by doing, she expresses.
Science teacher, Mr. Hawk, at Wharton High School, works diligently with his Forensic Class in lab using microscopes while observing blood samples. Mr. Hawk explains that in Forensics there is a difference between preliminary tests and confirmatory tests. This lab was a basic preliminary test comparing slides of human and animal blood. In examining the slides, students would be able to observe that some groups of animals would have a nucleus in their red blood cells while other groups would not have a nucleus. This would demonstrate a quick way of determining if a sample of blood from a crime scene could possibly be human or some other group of organisms. Of course, in order to determine if a sample from a real crime scene was human blood and more specifically from an individual human, additional confirmatory tests would need to be done like a possible DNA test.
In his anatomy and physiology class, he assisted students putting together skeletons with x-rays. This activity was having students work in groups to create human skeletons using x-rays from the internet.
“The activity was more challenging than it looked because the students had to find x-rays that were normal, no fractures or other problems such as arthritis, and they were expected to resize their pictures”, Mr. Hawk says. He went on to say the sizing is important: the skeleton was to be adult size when completed with all body parts in adult proportions so as to look normal.
It took a couple days for the students to get their pictures and it took a class period for them to cut out and put their skeletons together.
Our students are challenged every day within our classrooms throughout our district. We strive for success with each and every child who walks through our doors and our goal for them is to be college and career ready by the time they graduate Wharton ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.