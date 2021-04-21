Despite moving back one day due to inclement weather that was forecast, the Wharton Police Department’s Third annual Cops N’ Rodders attracted hundreds of spectators and more than 100 entries Sunday outside of the Wharton Civic Center.
“We had a great turnout even after a last-minute date change,” Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch said. “There were 106 entries ranging coming from northeast Houston down to Victoria. We got to see old friends and made a lot of new ones.”
There were more than 30 winning entries, including “Best of Show” that went to Chris Mott for his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. After winning “Best 50s Car,” he also earned “People’s Choice” and “Best Engine.”
Some of the other winners were Larry Stehling for his 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle (Chief’s Choice) and Armando Perez for his 1966 Mercury Cyclone (Mayor’s Choice).
Kenneth Ray Martinez was a spectator and enjoyed that the car show was put on again after last year’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an awesome event for all ages,” Martinez said. “We met a lot of guys from other cities and towns and we shared some real cool stories on similar builds.”
He was joined by Tommy Martinez, Sr., Tommy Martinez, Jr., and Aaden Martinez.
