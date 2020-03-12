Wharton County is beginning to become much drier, with the west and northwestern portions already exceeding 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).
Andy Kirkland, coordinator with the county’s Emergency Management, released this information ahead of a regular Wharton County Commissioners Court meeting he attended on Monday, March 9.
“Wharton County’s KBDI average value is 418, with 244 being the lowest recording – 548 the driest,” he said. “Areas south and east of US 59 / SH 60 are in the 300 and 400s, while areas north and west of US 59/68 are in the 400 and 500s.”
With the forecast calling for light rains (20 percent) and highs in the 80s this week, it will do little to bring the KBDI level down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.