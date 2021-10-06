Kiddie train, food trucks, corn hole games, parade, Santa Claus, face painting, snow, free T-shirts, and a possible ghost or two. We are lining up all this stuff and more for our fall and winter chamber event schedule.
Party Under the Bridge, Thursday, Oct. 21, sponsored by Paul and Cindy Webb. We are adding free train rides for kids plus the food trucks, a DJ, and free T-shirts. The corn hole game is still in the box, but not for long. The Party Under the Bridge will be from 5-8 p.m. at Dinosaur Park. Bring your own beer or wine if you want.
The Haunted Tour led by 6th Realm Paranormal, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30. We soon will start signing up those wanting to go on the tour. Watch for notices because spots will fill fast. Because of the success last year, we are adding a second night and will plan to make this an annual event.
Wharton Chamber Christmas Holiday Parade, Nov. 23. The parade theme will be“Christmas in Toyland.” More to come, sign up for floats and vendors soon.
Snow on the Square, Friday, Dec. 17. Last time, we added a“refresh”that stops the snow from getting too hard. We are going to do that again, but actually enlarge the whole area of snow. Event underwriter is Roberson Air Conditioning, with gold sponsorships from JM Eagle, Exelon Generation, and Mid-Coast Title Co. Inc.
We are optimistic that the COVID-19 numbers will be such that we can carry on as planned. We want to wrap our arms around everyone that has been impacted by this long ordeal.
‘Chatbot’
Old dogs can learn new words. For me, the new word is “chatbot.”
Just about everyone — including dinosaurs like me — have dealt with a chatbot — whether knowing the actual, proper word or not. BTW: A chatbot is when you call a company and you carry on a conversation with a machine like the machine is a real person.
Do people like using chatbots? A google search answers with a resounding “yes.” But, of course, all the answers come from the companies that build, install and support chatbot technology.
I sometimes have success in these chatbot experiences. But usually I have to say something outrageous so
I can be transferred to a real person to actually help me.
It is true that chatbots are getting more sophisticated — and thus “better” — all the time. But… You still need humans.
Humans, not machines, still have to be able to intercede, on the spot, when things don’t go right. All too often, things don’t go right.
Customers will take only so much. If they have the digital door slammed in their face too much for too long, they will revolt. In time.
The following is an example:
In my pre-dinosaur days, there were three (3) TV channels. If you didn’t like what you were watching on any of the three, the answer was to watch it anyway. The concept was “the lowest common denominator” — you increase viewers and lower standards until if you lower standards any more, you would lose that mass audience.
It works, until there is an alternative that makes you happier. Like zillions of TV channels.
Let’s get back to Mr. and Ms. Chatbot: What is the alternative if the chatbot doesn’t understand what you need and you get frustrated without a resolution?
The alternative is doing business in Wharton, Texas. Small businesses that provide real employees, for reach conversations, for real customer experience, for real customer service, and for products you get to see and touch.
Thank you to our small businesses, and to our Chamber of Commerce members. It’s getting better all the time!
Ron Sanders is Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture executive director. He can be reached at ron.sanders@whartonchamber.com or 979-532-1862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.