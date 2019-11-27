On Nov. 25, Judge Randy Clapp sentenced Monica Marie Perez to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Department, Institutional Division (TDCJ) for manslaughter, for her role in the death of Holadio Perales in 2009.
In a press release from Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison, it read that in March 2010, Perez was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in TDC for a related offense of felony tampering with evidence.
Perez was recently released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice directly to the Wharton County Jail.
After Perez was sentenced to TDC, the grand jury indicted Perez for the offense of murder and capital murder. Once Perez was back in Wharton County custody, a complete review of the file was done and discussions were held with the Wharton Police Department.
Allison said there has been no credible evidence since Perez’s original sentence to support an additional charge of murder and the offense of manslaughter was more appropriate based on the circumstances.
The 10-year sentence was reached by agreement by the D.A.’s office and defense attorney, Mark Racer. Perez will receive credit for the time she has already served towards this sentence, the press release said.
