The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) has now included Wharton County in its COVID-19 Jail Report.
This information may be found on the following website: www.tcjs.state.tx.us.
According to an Aug. 13 TCJS report, WC has six inmates with active positive test confirmation.
According to the TCJS, Wharton County has 0 inmates pending test results, inmates quarantined/isolated, inmates being treated offsite, deaths related to COVID-19, or suspected deaths. WC also has 0 jailers with active positive test confirmation, and jailers quarantined/isolated, according to the TCJS.
The TCJS had been providing updated information about COVID-19 cases in each county jail as it became available.
Several weeks ago, the Journal-Spectator had reported that WC was not on the list of positive cases, but that has changed since.
This information was preceded by Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar announcing to the Wharton County Commissioners Court that a former inmate who had spent some time in the county had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Two weeks ago, an inmate who bonded out of the jail tested positive after suffering from symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Srubar said the person, who was not identified by name or sex, went to get tested.
“Even though this inmate was not in our custody, this inmate had been in our custody for a while,” Srubar said. It prompted the sheriff to begin testing of all current inmates and jail staff through a health provider that WC contracted with.
Srubar said the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) contacted the TCJS.
“We’ve had these protocols in place, we knew what to do, we followed that perfectly,” Srubar said.
Srubar said 103 inmates and 33 correctional officers were tested in less than three hours, praising the efforts of the OEM.
However, he said six inmates tested positive. Protocol called that the six inmates be separated.
Srubar added that a few weeks later, those six inmates have since tested negative. He said they have no symptoms.
“This was a time I was hoping would not come, but we’re here, and I want to make sure everyone is on the same page. I’m sure inmates there made phone calls,” Srubar said. “Last thing I want is for you (Commissioners Court) to hear from someone else what is going on. We want to be transparent about this.”
