During a regular Wharton City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 12, an agreement to provide COVID-19 free testing through the Oakbend Medical Group and the city was terminated.
According to the City of Wharton, it was due to the cost of keeping city employees in Wharton and testing number being low. The last day of testing was Oct. 5.
The testing began last month.
According to an email to City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. from OakBend, there were six COVID-19 tests administered on Sept. 17.
