There are now five positive cases of COVID-19 in Wharton County, according to officials who released this information at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 27.
During a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday, March 23, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said there are three positive cases.
Last Saturday, the county reported its first positive case.
“The first case today is a female healthcare worker in her 50s living in the rural area around Wharton,” a Wharton County news release explained. “She is an employee of Matagorda Regional Medical Center and was exposed at work. She had been on strict home quarantine for over 10 days before symptoms arose and subsequent testing confirmed COVID-19.”
It appears the fifth case was related to an earlier case that Spenrath and County Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Gubbels had shared with the community.
“The second case is a male under age 10 living in the same household in El Campo as last Tuesday’s confirmed case (Case # 3) where the individual came in contact with a confirmed case, who traveled outside of Texas (but within the United States),” the news release said.
Today’s confirmed case indicates that three of Wharton County’s five current cases are likely related to one individual that traveled out of state. All these individuals have been quarantined and all contacts with these three have been identified, contacted by state health authorities, and remain on self-quarantine.
Since the first positive COVID-19 case was announced last week, Wharton County officials have not said how the self-quarantine is being enforced.
The county also shared the following information regarding current countywide testing results:
El Campo Memorial Hospital, 38 tests, 4 positive, 8 pending
OakBend Medical Center-Wharton, 2 tests, 2 negative
Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program, 3 tests, 2 negative, 1 pending.
Through the press release, both Spenrath and Gubbels continued to urge residents to work hard to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Stay at home as much as possible. If you must go out try to stay at least six feet from others, and not touch common surfaces such as shopping cart handles, door handles and bathroom fixtures,” they said. “Wash your hands frequently, and use antibacterial hand sanitizer when available.”
Cases 1-3
At 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, residents here were told by their leaders that Wharton County had its first confirmed positive COVID-19 case. The person had been out of town and was tested after she returned to Wharton County.
On Tuesday, March 24, WC was informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services that it had three confirmed COVID-19 cases.
These cases are not all related to the previous case reported by El Campo Memorial Hospital,” Spenrath said at the time.
