Beginning next month, the Wharton Independent School District will begin Schoology training.
In an announcement made this week, Wharton ISD will begin replacing Google Classroom. This training would give both parents and/or students who attend the opportunity to learn a new way to educate.
There are two training dates. The first date will be in Spanish (Tuesday, Jan. 19) and the second training date will be in English (Tuesday, Jan. 26). Both trainings are from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Those who are interested can visit the following weblink: bit.ly/wisdschoology to sign up for this free virtual training.
“All students utilizing Google Classroom will be transitioning to Schoology, a more robust Learning Management System (LMS) that offers upgraded features and is user friendly,” Wharton ISD said in the announcement.
According to the sign-up information, the adult needs to provide the school the student attends and an email address so WISD can send those who want to learn a virtual training link.
