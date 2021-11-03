Three El Campo women died last weekend after they were reportedly involved in a one-vehicle accident in the Hungerford area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Miranda Deases, 19, Bianca Hernandez, 18, and Briana Hernandez, 20, all of El Campo, were pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Glenn Russell.
DPS spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Woodard said the women were not wearing safety belts at the time the vehicle crashed early Sunday morning on US 59 near CR 214.
Woodard said the driver of the 2015 Kia Optima overcorrected and went off the road, rolling several times. The vehicle landed in a ditch near a railroad track, according to DPS.
The women were reportedly related to each other. The Hernandez victims were sisters, and Deases their aunt. They were driving back to Wharton County after celebrating Bianca’s 18th birthday in Houston.
