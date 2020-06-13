The last time the Boys and Girls Club of Great Houston (BGCGH) provided the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-10) Response, Recovery, and Resiliency Impact Report was last month.
The May 18 report explains how during the last two months, BGCGH has continued to monitor the evolving situation with COVID-19.
“It has brought uncertainty and disruption to the communities we serve, but BGCGH’s top priority has not changed: the health and safety of the children we serve,” it said in the report. “In accordance with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and public health officials, our traditional in-person services have remained temporarily suspended. However, we have continued to provide services to our community.”
Family wellness check-ins
The Wharton Dobson Club and the Wharton Teen Scene Club staff began checking-in with club families via phone calls the week of March 16, the report said.
The initial calls focused on the immediate needs of BGCGH families, including food and medical care.
“As we begin to enter the third month of the pandemic, and as Texas begins to reopen, we know that the need for childcare is great. In addition to asking about basic needs, we have transitioned to include questions around summer plans and programming,” the report said.
To date, nearly 1,000 calls have been made to our Wharton Club families. During these calls, the following data was collected:
• 28% of families attended a drive-thru food pantry hosted by BGCGH;
• More than one of five parents/guardians cite childcare as a major concern;
• More than any other sentiment, the families remained extremely thankful for the call and that staff members were consistently checking in on them.
Summer planning
Phone calls to current BGCGH families indicate that nearly 85% of them would enroll their child in a summer program at BGCGH if available.
In Wharton, this has already began as part of the first phase.
