For several months now there has been an increase in damaged and/or missing roadway signs in various areas within Precinct 1 of Wharton County. With five months left in Fiscal year 2019-20, Wharton County Commissioner Richard Zahn said he has already spent twice the budgeted amount for the year and adds there is still a long way to go in terms of months left.
“Without these signs or barricades there is potential for someone to drive into a construction area and possibly be hurt or killed,” Zahn said on Monday, May 4.
He said the latest episode was on CR 135 near where a bridge once stood.
“These barricades were put up to warn motorists of a bridge that is out,” Zahn said.
According to Wharton County, street signs in the Boling area are missing, sign damage on CR 121 is ongoing, and the barricade damages on CR 135 have been extensive.
“These signs are not just for the traveling public to find their way around, they are for emergency personnel as well as guidance and protection,” Zahn said. Just think about it, it could be your relative that misses the stop sign or the curve sign that was stolen or pushed down and now there is potential for an accident.”
Zahn urged residents to provide any information to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office about signs that are missing or damaged.
“Precinct One will continue to replace and make repairs to the damaged signs but it comes at an expense,” Zahn said.
If you encounter someone damaging a sign, call it into the sheriff’s department, Zahn asked.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, this occasional offense happens throughout the county.
“It happens more than we like,” Srubar said. “I remind those that choose to do this that severe punishment can follow when caught. Those include fines, community service, and or jail time. “Even more severe when the action causes injury or death.”
