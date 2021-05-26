Grand Jury Indictments - May Deliberations
Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.
Those facing trial include:
• Adam Paul Andrade, 34, of 1907 Wayne in El Campo for possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Oct. 20, 2020. He allegedly had methamphetamine while in the El Campo Police Department holding cell.
Andrade has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on July 14, 2014 in Harris County.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 26, listed as homeless for burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 3. He allegedly broke into a Dodge truck.
Ashton has prior misdemeanor vehicle burglary convictions in Wharton County in 2016 as well as felony convictions for unauthorized use of a vehicle and two counts of theft of a firearm in Matagorda County on Aug. 29, 2013, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 28, 2017 and theft on March 17, 2020, both in Wharton County; and home burglary on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County.
• Lorene Everne Baylor, 49, of 9137 FM 1160 in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions on April 20, 2019 and March 13, 2021. She allegedly broke into a store to steal shampoo and conditioner in the first instance. Typically a misdemeanor, Baylor faces felony punishment due to the previous convictions. The alleged March crime involves the theft of groceries.
Baylor has two misdemeanor theft convictions – one in 1996 in Jackson County and 2010 in Wharton County.
• Brandon Lee Bowsier, 34, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. E, in Wharton for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sexual assault on Jan. 28.
• Monica Lou Davis, 39, of 1403 E. Jackson in El Campo for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance on March 5. She allegedly had methamphetamines.
• Luis Antonio Dominguez, 17, of 307 Gibson in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Feb. 24.
• Vermon Ramael Edwards, 29, of 4110 Yareyton in Houston for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on March 12.
• Mario Keith Garza, 39, of 603 Bell in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 15. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Garza has prior felony convictions for tampering with evidence on Dec. 16, 2008 in Wharton County, evading an arrest with a vehicle on May 12, 2011 in Fort Bend County, and attempt to assault a public servant on Sept. 20, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Francisco Rene Hernandez, 18, listed as homeless in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Feb. 24.
• Braelon Trezhun Hudlin, 18, of 1007 Heights in El Campo for theft of a firearm on March 9.
• Jarvis Dewayne Jackson, 33, of 1504 Connie in Wharton for aggravated assault causing injury and unlawful restraint on Feb. 23. He allegedly stabbed a woman and held her against her will while threatening to kill her.
Jackson has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 19, 2005, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sept. 16, 2014, both in Wharton County.
• Davonte Dupree Jones, 22, of 108 E. Correll in El Campo for robbery and family violence on Feb. 24. He allegedly struck and choked a woman.
• Tevin Dewayne Lincoln, 26, of 701 Koehl in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct on Feb. 27. He allegedly shot at two men.
• Jeremiah Vershawn Middleton, 37, of 505 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 8. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Middleton has three prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance – on Aug. 1, 2006 in Matagorda County, Nov. 20, 2006 in Wharton County (with the intent to deliver), and Oct. 13, 2011 in Wharton County.
