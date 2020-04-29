Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s Yoakum District invite the community to a virtual public meeting to learn about and provide comments on the 2021-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP).
The Rural TIP includes all regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT district during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding.
The program may also consider funding for long-term planning efforts. A goal of the Rural TIP is to reflect input based on the community's transportation needs. In addition, by functioning as a budgeting tool for the district, it allows for the identification of fund-matching requirements by state and local governments. For these reasons, this is your opportunity to make sure the needs of your community are properly represented in the transportation process.
According to a TxDOT press release, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to act in accordance with the state's health and emergency management officials, TxDOT will be conducting an on-line virtual public meeting.
The virtual hearing will be held on Thursday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
Paul E. Reitz, TxDOT’s Yoakum district engineer, said to log onto the virtual public meeting go to www.txdot.gov and keyword search for "Hearings and Meetings Schedule." Once on the schedule page, click the link for the Yoakum virtual public meeting.
Reitz said give yourself five minutes to log in before the posted time above. A presentation and exhibits showing how the Rural TIP operates and projects included in it will be presented. The presentation will include both audio and visual components.
If you do not have internet access, you may call 415-655-0003 and use Event Number: 471411388 to listen in at the time above.
“We hope you can participate on this virtual public meeting,” Reitz said. “You are encouraged to share this information with your constituents. TxDOT values your input as we seek a safer and more efficient transportation system, and as an avenue to coordinate our transportation planning efforts with your community's planning objectives.”
