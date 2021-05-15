The corn futures market has seen increasing prices this month due to global decreased supply and high demand, which could be good news for Wharton County producers, ag experts say.
At the beginning of this month, the corn futures prices began to skyrocket, ultimately hitting just over $7 per bushel by May 3 for July. As of Tuesday, the July corn futures hit $7.30.
Other commodity futures have also been doing well, including soybeans, which hit $16.20 on Tuesday, according to Successful Farming.
While corn futures didn’t hit above $5 for 2,400 days or above $6 for 99 days, they made it to $7 in two weeks, according to Ag Web.
“These prices are very rare,” United Ag Grain Merchandiser Lindsey Bowers said. “The last corn above $5 was seven years ago.”
In 2012, U.S. corn prices hit record-setting highs. In July 2012, the corn futures rose by 50 percent to $7.79 per bushel in less than one month due to decreased corn supply caused by drought, according to CNN. After 2013, the prices have not come close to the 2012 market, until last week.
Planting season for most Wharton County crops wrapped up between March and April, and harvest season won’t begin until this summer. These prices will be fantastic for Texas producers if they’re still around when crops can be harvested and sold, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Grain Market Economist Mark Welch said.
“We don’t know how long they (the prices) are going to last,” Welch said. “Unless we have something to sell today, it will be a little bit of a challenge.”
The futures market prices are not only unusual because of how high they are, they are unusual because they’ve continued to increase. Around this time of year, prices typically decrease, Bowers said.
“The markets have steadily been climbing higher for the most part since August 2020,” Bowers added. “This is uncommon as historical seasonal trends typically fall from August. Marketing grain in these volatile and unprecedented times has been nothing short of challenging still.”
Factors causing the increase in prices stem from changes in the world supply and demand. Factors contributing to a decreased world supply include drought being experienced by Brazil producers and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. is still experiencing a deficit in supply currently since the market year ends on Aug. 31, Welch said. Ukraine, Argentina and Brazil also produced smaller supplies in 2020.
“By the time we get to Aug. 31, 2021, the supply of corn that was left over from last year is the lowest since 2013,” Welch added. “So we have a tight supply going forward because of the smaller crop we had in the U.S. last year. So that really puts the pressure on what’s going to happen for the ‘21 crop.”
Increased demand from China has also been another big contributing factor for the price increases. After African Swine Fever killed a significant portion of Chinese hog producers’ herds in 2019, the Chinese pork market was majorly disrupted. Now, in 2021, as Chinese pork suppliers recover and try to meet the major demand for pork, Chinese demand for hog feed has spiked.
“China has been importing feed grain, so they’ve been buying sorghum, they’ve been buying wheat and they’re buying corn at levels we’ve never seen before,” Welch said.
Since a majority of the demand is coming from one country, Welch said, this makes it hard to predict whether the demand will last.
Other factors in the global market also would need to fall into place in the upcoming weeks and months for the prices to last.
“We’ll need to continue to monitor the safrinha crop in Brazil, weather in the Corn Belt, as well as export demand and domestic usage,” Bowers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.