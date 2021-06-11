The Wharton County Commissioners Court will be discussing and considering approving more than $400,000 to upgrade heavy machinery for the drainage department during a regular meeting Monday.
The drainage department is headed by Rusty Graves.
Commissioners will discuss the purchase of a bulldozer from Mustang Cat for approximately $250,000. They will also discuss the purchase of an excavator from Mustang Cat for approximately $153,000.
According to two separate purchase orders and security agreements dated May 24, the bulldozer is described as a D5 tractor, and the other is a used 2019 excavator. The funding for this equipment is from the county’s Capital Replacement Fund – Drainage, Machinery and Equipment, according to the meeting agenda.
Purchases totaling just over $120,000 will be also considered for Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews, which includes $30,000 for a 2014 Mack truck from STS Trailer Sales, and $89,000 for a used 2013 John Deere tractor from Anderson Machine Company.
Other items that will be considered are:
• interlocal cooperation contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office to make future purchases for specialized materials and equipment;
• approve new insurance rates for medical, dental, and retirees effective Oct. 1;
• advertise salvage/surplus property in an online public auction through www.govdeals.com;
• purchase a belly dumper trailer from Ritchie Brothers auction with funds;
• update and action for county offices to respond to COVID-19 related situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.