The following was emailed by Brittany Vader, senior manager of Media Relations and Communications, with the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, to the Journal-Spectator at 3:04 p.m., on Friday, March 13.
It dealt with the matter of 2020 exhibitor entry fees.
"We are deeply saddened by the recent closing of the 2020 Rodeo and the impact this has had on our livestock and horse show exhibitors. The Rodeo will be refunding all entry fees for exhibitors who were unable to compete," Vader said. "Additionally, the Rodeo is working on a plan to support our junior exhibitors, with plans to be announced soon. We thank our exhibitors for their support of the Rodeo."
Read more at http://www.rodeohouston.com/2020.
