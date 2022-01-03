The Wharton Journal-Spectator asked several local leaders to share their New Year’s wishes and/or resolutions.
This is how they responded:
Terry Lynch, Wharton chief of police
I wish for the health, safety and security of our citizens, families, first responders and governmental leaders. I wish for the continued opportunities for prosperity and economic growth for Wharton. I wish we could get past the COVID era and move on to whatever the new “normal” will be. I wish and pray for stability for our country and to be truly united again and I wish for the understanding to accomplish all of the above. Lastly, I wish for more wishes.
Joshua Owens, Wharton EDC executive director
We wish Wharton a prosperous 2022, a year filled with new opportunity and growth. We wish Wharton heaven’s mercy and good fortune, so the seeds businesses have planted will come to bear. Good health and good tidings to all!
Phillip Spenrath, Wharton County judge
My hopes and aspirations for 2022 is that we all step back and reflect on the way our country use to be. We need to sit down and make time for our grandparents and children alike. Today’s world is fast-paced and more impersonal than ever. Many of us have cell phones at the dinner table and self-checkout at the grocery store. Americans need to remember a time when people smiled, waved, opened doors, and stood to shake hands. Don’t get me wrong, our America is the greatest place on Earth to live and raise a family but we were certainly better as a nation without all the hatred, distrust, and social strife.
Closer to home, my hopes for Wharton County are that we continue to help and support one another. It is imperative that we shop local to keep our neighborhood stores, shops, and restaurants open for business. I pray that each of us finds a way to get plugged into our communities whether by church, school, or civic activities. It’s important and fulfilling to take part in something that provides a sense of belonging and helps us grow spiritually and socially.
Ronald Sanders, Wharton Chamber of Commerce
I am going to wear a hat more often.
Shannon Srubar, Wharton County sheriff
2022, here we come. The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our hopes that each of you and your families are blessed during this holiday season. Thank you to those that have expressed love and support towards our office this past year.
My hope for 2022 is that the WCSO continues to provide the very best service to our community. Standing by our mission, “to protect by courageously standing between all evil and good with honor, dignity and respect while always putting others before ourselves.” May the good Lord protect all first responders and give them strength to be great.
Tim Barker, Wharton mayor
New Year’s resolution: Major city projects that need to be addressed, 1301 project, levee project, water well and hopefully work on some more roads.
And of course, the same old one, lose some weight.
And let’s go Rice Owls!
Emmett Tugwell, retired East Bernard principal
It is always nice to hear something good about local residents. This is a wonderful idea, especially with all the negative press on TV and news outlets. Great idea. Thanks for all that you do. Have a safe and happy New Year. God bless.
Bill Wallace, Wharton Journal-Spectator editor and publisher
We are proud to be your trusted local newspaper at the holidays and all year. Today more than ever, we’re especially grateful for the opportunity to bring reliable news and information to our friends and neighbors in this community. Thank you for your unwavering support through the challenges of the pandemic. We look forward to brighter days ahead for everyone, and we wish you all a happy and healthy holiday season.
