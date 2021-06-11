A battered woman found on the roadside near Pierce has El Campo police and Wharton County sheriff’s deputies on the hunt for a kidnapper.
With multiple bruises, scratches and a portion of her hair pulled out by the roots, the El Campo woman was taken to El Campo Memorial Hospital with painful, but non life-threatening injuries around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 29.
She was taken against her will from an unspecified location in El Campo during the early morning hours of May 29.
Wharton County deputies were notified of “a ‘rolling disturbance’ that was traveling northbound on U.S. 59 towards Wharton from El Campo. The suspect vehicle was traveling at excessive speeds,” WCSO Patrol Capt. BJ Novak said.
A concerned citizen tried to keep the unidentified vehicle in sight, but was unable to do so as law enforcers raced to assist.
Within a few moments after the citizen lost sight of the alleged kidnapper’s vehicle, the man released the woman.
Found near Pierce, she was transported to a residence in El Campo.
“Our responding deputy then requested that EMS be dispatched to the residence. The deputy later arrived the residence and gathered information from the victim/witnesses,” Novak said.
No information about the suspect has been released as of press time. No arrests had been made.
El Campo PD is investigating the kidnapping aspect of the case with WCSO handling the assault.
If you have information about this case or saw the woman ejected from the vehicle, contact the ECPD at 979-543-5311, the WCSO at 979-543-1373 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the Crime Stoppers P3 app.
