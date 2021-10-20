Homecoming Week will culminate with the crowning of a king and queen Friday before the kickoff of the Wharton Tigers vs. La Marque Cougars football game at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
Pam Williams, who is the Student Council advisor, said the announcement of king and queen will be during pre-game at approximately 6:20 p.m.
Nominees are Gage Gaona, Laila James, Stevie Roberts, Sam Maffett, Kynedy Johnson, and Macinzie Pena.
Voting has taken place all week.
Students and school staff dressed up in various styles to compliment the theme for the day throughout Homecoming Week, including “Color War” on Monday, and “Tye Dye” on Tuesday.
“Wacky Wednesday” is the Wednesday theme. Students and school staff will wear their favorite jersey on “Thursday Jersday.”
Friday’s theme is “Blue Out La Marque” when students and staff will wear blue from head to toe.
The district football game between Wharton and La Marque begins at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.