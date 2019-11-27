Jessica Schulze has filed to be on the 2020 Republican Primary ballot for the Wharton County Tax Assessor-Collector position.
She currently serves as a deputy clerk at the Wharton County tax office where she has been for the last five years. Prior to working at the tax office she was employed at Gulf Coast Medical Hospital in Wharton where she devoted her time to her psych patients and then helping in the medical records department.
Schulze has been involved with the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, served as a chamber ambassador, past board member for Wharton County S.P.O.T., helped with the setup of food and supplies for families who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey and helped with numerous other events.
In a press release to announce her candidacy, it stated that Schulze has always been known as “Smiley” or a “ray of sunshine” to her customers and the public. The press release explains that Schulze never meets a stranger and thrives on helping out others in any way that she can. As the new tax assessor, Schulze said she will do what she knows best, serving the public.
As her saying goes, “I come to serve, not to be served.”
