Thomas Garcia running for State Board of Education

Thomas Garcia recently announced he is running as a Democrat for the State Board of Education, District 2, which includes Wharton County.
Born in McAllen, he grew up in Pharr in a single-parent household.
“No matter how poor we were, my mother always instilled in me the importance of education so I could be the first in my family to obtain a bachelor’s degree,” he said.
Garcia said he wants every student in the state to have a chance to succeed in the school.
“If elected to the State Board of Education, I would work hard to ensure the classroom is a place of opportunity for all students. No student should be left behind or fall through the cracks,” he said. “That means setting curriculum standards that encourage critical thinking rather than teaching to the test. That means listening to educators on adopting instructional materials that help students learn the facts.
“That means advocating for ethnic studies, dual language instruction, and service-learning opportunities. That means engaging with parents meaningfully so they can make the best educational choices for their children and contribute to their school communities. That means ensuring more transparency on how tax dollars are spent and easier accessibility to this information,” he said.
