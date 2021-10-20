The Wharton County Library System’s East Bernard branch will have a pumpkin decorating contest at the end of the month, and pumpkin drop-offs have begun.
Children and adults can enter and prizes will be awarded in each age group. Anyone age can enter, even adults up to 100 years old.
The library began accepting entries Monday and it runs through Thursday, Oct. 28.
For more information or registration forms, visit the library or call 979-335-6142.
Wharton Library
The finishing touches on costumes and pumpkin decortions are being done in advance of the annual Posh PumpKing Party at the Wharton County Library System’s Main Branch. The joint project between librarians and members of the Prairie View A&M University Cooperative Extension Program is for children ages 0-12.
The Oct. 26 event from 4-6 p.m. is free to the public. Pumpkin registration will be from Oct. 20-22. Contest guidelines are available on the event flyer at the library.
You can also access the guidelines on the library’swebsite: www.whartonco.lib.tx.us.
For more information, call 979-532-8080.
