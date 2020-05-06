The Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture shared information on a free Workforce Solutions webinar that is related to the workplace during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The “Attorney’s Guide to the Human Resources Do’s and Don’ts” is planned online Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attorneys Kevin Troutman and Lariza Hebert, who have years of experience in representing clients in a broad range of labor and employment matters, plan to provide litigation and day-to-day advice regarding employment and management issues, according to Workforce Solutions.
The pair will speak about general COVID-19 issues and concerns, comprehensive frequently asked questions for employers on the disease, remote work, paid leave and potential wage and hour issues, the Families First Coronavirus Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economical Security (CARES) Act.
From noon to 12:45 p.m., a Q&A is planned, followed by networking/wrap-up.
Register online at http://www.eventbrite.com/e/attorneys-guide-to-the-human-resources-dos-and-donts-during-coronavirus-tickets-103260653394
