The following individuals were booked into the Wharton County Jail dating back to July 2. The arrest records available are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
As of Monday, June 28, the inmate count at the jail was 121 inmates. The jail houses a maximum 144 beds.
• Israel Cruz Hernandez, 40, of Louise, was arrested on a fraud use/possession identifying information number of items less than five felony warrant charge by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office at 7:35 a.m., July 2. He was released July 2;
• Gilbert Anthony Ramos, 53, of Corpus Christi, was arrested on a deadly conduct misdemeanor warrant/violation of parole charge by the WCSO at 8:35 a.m., July 2. He was released July 2;
• Jo Ann Carmona, 43, of Wharton, was arrested on a money laundering between $2,500 and $30,000 felony indictment charge by the Wharton Police Department at 7:47 a.m., July 3. She was released July 3;
• Victoria Ann Garcia, 44, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions felony warrant charge by the El Campo Police Department at 4:52 p.m., July 2. She was released July 4;
• Danielle Elaine Escalona, 27, of Victoria, was arrested on an aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury felony charge by the WCSO at 12:50 a.m., July 5;
• Christopher Daniel Garcia, 19, of El Campo, was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon felony warrant charge by ECPD at 8:05 a.m., July 4. He was released July 5;
• Monika Lou Davis, 39, of Wharton, was arrested on a credit card or debit card abuse felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:51 p.m., July 6;
• Jacob Daniel Walker, , of Boling, was arrested on an assault caused bodily injury family member misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 8:18 p.m., July 6;
• Jontae Dapre Graves, 22, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of service between $100 and $750 misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:58 a.m., July 7. He was released July 7;
• Foster Anthony Alfred, Jr., 26, of El Campo, was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 6:14 p.m., July 7;
• Zara Mackenzie Rodriguez, 21, of El Campo, was arrested on a sale to minors – alcohol misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:10 p.m., July 7. She was released July 8;
• Arthur Eugene Rogers, 63, of Coldspring, was arrested on a driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container misdemeanor warrant charge by the WCSO at 11:12 a.m., July 7;
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 44, of El Campo, was arrested on a theft of property less than $2,500 two or more previous convictions felony warrant charge by the WCSO at 9:44 a.m., July 8.
