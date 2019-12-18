When it comes to finances of the Wharton Independent School District, it is among the best in the state, according to the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST).
The information was shared during a December school board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer was so thrilled with this news, he introduced the trustees to employees who work with the WISD finance department.
According to FIRST, a passing grade is considered a 60. Meyer said Wharton ISD earned a 100.
In every indicator that was listed in the FIRST report, WISD answered with “yes” or “10.”
One question by FIRST to WISD was ... “Was the number of days of cash on hand and current investments in the general fund for the school district sufficient to cover operating expenditure (excluding facilities acquisition and construction)? The answer was yes.
The FIRST stats can also be interpreted as Wharton ISD having a superior rating.
