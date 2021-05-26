Wharton City Manager Andres Garza, Jr. will be the guest speaker at the Wharton Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s (WCC&A) Business Breakfast at 8 a.m. June 3. The event, which is also sponsored by the Wharton Economic Development Corporation, will be at 9’ers Grill, 112 West Boling Highway.
Garza has served the City of Wharton 27 years and will reflect on what he has done. His successor, Joseph Pace, was named earlier this month after the Wharton City Council unanimously selected him.
Garza announced his resignation last year, but stayed on until a successor was named.
OakBend vaccinations
OakBend Medical Center in Wharton will have COVID-19 vaccinations in the front entrance of the building Wednesday. The vaccines are by appointment only. Schedule your vaccination at www.oakbendcenter.org.
Taps Across America
There is a Wharton event planned for Taps Across America on Memorial Day, May 31. Blair will be sounding Taps at the Wharton County Veteran’s Memorial. The Taps Across America is part of a national movement of remembrance. Visit the website at tapsacrossamerica.org for more information.
Courthouse tours
A free Wharton County Courthouse tour is planned June 5 from 10-11 a.m. The courthouse, which is in the downtown area, is the most extensively restored courthouse in Texas, tour guide Jeffrey Blair said. The tours are sponsored by the WCC&A and the Wharton County Historical Commission, which Blair is a member of.
Kolache-Klobase Festival
The 30th annual Kolache- Klobase Festival will be June 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverside Hall in East Bernard. Various bands will be performing inside the hall and under the pavilion. Sausage and barbecue plates will be available during the festival and by drive-thru. Sausage sandwiches, hamburgers and kolaches will be available. For details, call 979-335-7907. Booth information 979-531-9747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.