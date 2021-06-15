There were 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services to the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management in its Tuesday report.
One death was reported, which raised the county’s total deaths to 103. El Campo has 54 deaths, Wharton 35, Boling and East Bernard six each, and Louise two.
Since the OEM began reporting coronavirus cases last spring, there have been 4,516 cases in the county. There have been 4,380 recoveries.
Among the active cases in the county include El Campo with 12, Wharton with three, and Boling and Louise with two cases each.
The hospitalization rate, which includes Harris and Fort Bend counties, is 3.18 percent.
Wharton County will continue to offer free testing in El Campo and Wharton, but not inside the civic centers of each city, Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The Tuesday testing in El Campo was held at the Volunteer Fire Department Training Field.
Spenrath also said Boling hosted free vaccinations recently, and nine people received their dose.
Rain forecast in Southeast Texas
The OEM reported Tuesday there was a good chance of a tropical system forming in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Currently, the bulk of the rainfall is forecast to remain to the east of Wharton County,” Wharton County OEM Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
