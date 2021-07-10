In March 2019, the Wharton Independent School District shared with the City of Wharton that it sustained more than $3 million in damages from Hurricane Harvey’s impact in August 2017, and was made whole by insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
WISD leaders at the time said there were challenges related to mitigation projects as they were not informed at the beginning of the recovery process that mitigation and recovery could occur at the same time.
An application by the City of Wharton and Wharton ISD was submitted to FEMA and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for a safe room for the community of Wharton. The application was cleared by the TDEM and was in the final stages of funding consideration with FEMA.
In February 2020, Wharton ISD and the City of Wharton received grant funding to assist with the eligible costs involved in constructing Wharton County’s first hurricane safe room.
The process began after Wharton County sustained a total of $200 million in damages during Hurricane Harvey. WISD said the building, which would be constructed on Wharton ISD property, would be used to house special populations, including first responders, and those who work with emergency management who must remain in the area, or cannot evacuate.
The kick-off meeting last year began the Phase I design process of the FEMA safe room, which would take a year to complete.
Wharton ISD did not spend bond funds directly on the safe room.
However, indirectly, parking that was created for Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium would also be used by the FEMA safe room, so the WISD budget estimates for the same room was slightly decreased since parking is already in place.
WISD officials in the past visited FEMA safe rooms in Edna and Tidehaven ISDs. Those domes were finished out as competitive gymnasiums when not being used in an emergency situation.
Rebuild Texas awarded Wharton ISD a sum of $500,000 to contribute to the district’s 25 percent match for dome construction. FEMA pays the other 75 percent.
