The East Bernard City Hall will reopen next week.
According to the City of East Bernard, officials said on Friday, Nov. 20 there was a COVID-19 outbreak reported in the building, which
the city announced in late November on its Facebook page.
“Due to exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19, East Bernard City Hall and East Bernard Municipal Court will be closed to the public for the next 14 days,” the city said.
City leaders also said they would be working “limited hours and/or remotely.”
City leaders added that if an emergency occurs, contact Mayor Marvin Holub at 979-257-3331.
A few days into the closure, East Bernard City Secretary Audrey L. Scearce said the municipal court would be closed “until further notice.”
However, city hall will reopen on Monday, Dec. 7.
Mayor Holub has not received any calls pertaining to the closure of City Hall,” Scearce said. “Our maintenance crews continued to work fully staffed.”
The City of East Bernard said the following in an announcement: “Please continue your efforts to slow the spread (of COVID-19).”
