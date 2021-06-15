After a hiatus of more than a year, local residents will once again have a chance to participate in the Java Jam at the Milam Street Coffee and More. Barry Wuthrich and members of his Java Band will play live music for two hours, and a potluck supper will be offered.
The jam began in Wharton more than a decade ago when Doc Blakely, a local Wharton author and entertainer, visited with the original coffee shop owners, Linda and Carl King.
“We will be using the same format that we had with Doc, with a couple of exceptions. We’re going to call it the ‘New Java Jam,’” said Barry Wuthrich, who played keyboards and guitar alongside Blakely. “What we do is have an hour of music usually with a guest musician in the first hour, the second hour, we have a pot luck dinner, then for the final hour, the Java Jam Band will play.”
There have been various owners since the event began.
The current owner, Jessica Alaniz, had to stop abruptly when COVID-19 started in 2020.
“It is a blessing for us to get started with this again,” Alaniz said.
Blakely and his wife Pat, who resided in Wharton 47 years, now live in the Hill Country near his son, Mike Blakely. Doc started Java Jam 10 years ago and feels honored that the tradition is being carried on.
“Barry asked if they could call it ‘The New Java Jam’ and I thought it was very fitting. I was very privileged that he wanted to continue that thought,” Doc said.
Blakely had these words of encouragement for his friends in Wharton as they embark on the new event: “Think positive; test negative; and stay terrific.”
Java Jam bandmates
The original band was a quartet of Blakely, Bill Havins, Ron Sanders, and Mickey Reynolds. Other members have joined over the years, including Jeanie Gunter who plays keyboard and guitarists Wuthrich and Arnold Anzaldua. John Purcell and Rick Quijas have also been part of the band.
“Doc came into the shop one day and he was talking about going to some place to play his fiddle with his son, Mike. He got to talking to us about maybe having live music once a month at the coffee shop and that was how it all got started,” Linda King said.
As Blakely was sitting there were others in the coffee shop who were musicians that put their two cents into the conversation and within a week had the basic premise down.
“Doc would invite the musicians that he knew and it was going to just be fun. And that’s how it got started. We started charging and it went in to the pot and was divided up amongst all the musicians, and Carl and I would provide the plates and utensils and the place to have the parties,” King said. “It blossomed.”
She sent out 370 emails every month to invite people. The Java Jam Band had fellow musicians come from Bay City, Palacios, El Campo, and Sugar Land.
“They would just drop in and play,” King said. “Doc was all about opening it up to anybody who wanted to play. Some of them were not very good at playing with others. But it was a lot of fun and we got it all worked out.”
The Kings sold the coffee shop in 2018 to Jane and John Bard, who would continue the Java Jam for two years during the time they owned the business.
Now that Alaniz has the place, she was receptive to the idea when Wuthrich approached her.
“I ran into my cousin, Jeanie, at a friend’s house and we both said we missed Java Jam,” Wuthrich said.
The two contacted Alaniz and asked if they could start practicing music there.
“That’s a great idea, come on,” Alaniz said.
They all agree the music breathes life into the place.
For Gunter, she was taught to play by chord and play by ear through Havins and Blakely. She is fine tuning her craft leading up to Friday.
Anzaldua is excited about being able to perform again.
“It’s relaxing, very relaxing. I played there before when Doc was there and the crowd was outrageous. They were so nice. After every song, these people made you feel like you were a big timer,” Anzaldua said. “I’d never been in something like this before where you are so appreciated. I get home early, no late stuff, it’s a peaceful thing, compared to what I used to do getting home at two in the morning.”
The entry fee is $15 for the potluck meal and entertainment to help cover the cost incurred. The New Java Jam is from 6-9 p.m.
