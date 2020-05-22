The Wharton community is invited to come out on the evening of Friday, May 29, at 6 p.m. to help Wharton ISD celebrate the seniors of the Class of 2020.
“We will be following all social guidelines that are currently set in place. We ask that you practice social distancing while gathering your lasting memories of the WHS senior class,” Wharton ISD said in a news release. “We also ask that you allow the parade to flow seamlessly by not parking on the roadway along the designated route.”
The following areas provide optimal viewing: Wharton High School parking lot (near swimming pool), Wharton High School parking lot (near gym and old gym), Wharton ISD Educational Support Center parking lot (on Fulton), Wharton Civic Center parking lot (on Fulton) and Wharton County Junior College (lots 4, 5, & 6).
All seniors who will be participating in the parade will meet at the Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium parking lot at 5 p.m. to prepare and line up. Seniors will provide their own vehicle decorations, and those decorations must be school appropriate. Seniors must remain in the vehicle and will not be allowed outside of the vehicle.
“We look forward to seeing the community come out to celebrate our seniors and we thank you in advance for your cooperation in following all rules and guidelines to make this a safe, fun experience for our students,” WISD said.
